Seabrook man arrested, accused of assaulting juveniles

Aug. 11—SEABROOK — A local man accused of assaulting juveniles inside the Rockingham Village Apartment complex was arrested by Seabrook police Tuesday and faces two counts each of second degree assault and simple assault.

Scott Dunn's arrest comes after a weeks-long investigation by the Seabrook Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau with assistance from the Rockingham County Child Advocacy Center.

The investigation began on July 28 when local police received a complaint of an alleged assault against a juvenile at the Rockingham Village Apartment complex. The complaint referenced an older man who grabbed a juvenile in an attempt to lure the juvenile into an apartment on the property.

During the investigation, police found and interviewed additional witnesses who gave information that led investigators to uncover other alleged assaults on juveniles within the complex, according to Police Chief Brett Walker.

"This incident stresses the importance of educating children about the dangers a stranger can impose. We are thankful the juveniles and witnesses came forward, so we could make today's arrest," Walker said on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Dunn was expected to be arraigned today, Aug. 11, at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood, N.H.

At the time of his arrest, Dunn was out on bail after being charged with receiving stolen property over $1,501 in March. His March arrest came after a traffic stop on Route 107 near Interstate 95.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with more information on this case to contact Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence or Detective Michael Titone at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200. Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200 or through the Crimeline for the Hamptons via text to "CRIMES" (274637) keyword: "Hamptons" — hamptonpd.com/crime/crimeline.htm.