Seabrook man backs out of plea deal in fatal drunken driving crash that killed girlfriend

BRENTWOOD — A Seabrook man charged in a drunken driving crash that killed his girlfriend in November 2020 has backed out of a plea deal that would have resulted in him serving 12 to 24 years in prison.

Earl Ganoe Jr., 41, of Seabrook, was scheduled to plead guilty Friday in Rockingham Superior Court to one count of reckless manslaughter for causing the death of Stephanie Girard, 40, of Seabrook, and one count of falsifying physical evidence.

However, Ganou had second thoughts in accepting the negotiated deal after Deputy County Attorney Melissa Fales outlined the evidence in the case the state would have proved had the case gone to trial.

Ganou wouldn't agree to the facts of the case when asked by the judge even after a 15-minute recess to discuss the matter with his attorney. As a result, the judge terminated the plea and sentencing hearing and directed the clerk to schedule the case for trial.

Ganoe's attorney, Amaresh Kethes Srikanthan, requested to have a status hearing in a week or two for the "potential of notifying the court that we are ready to move forward," calling it an "emotionally charged day for everyone, including our client."

The state's evidence

According to Fales, the state would have proved that Ganoe lost control of a black 2013 Mercedes C300 and crashed into a telephone pole at around 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, while driving on Kensington Road (Route 84) in Hampton Falls.

Two witnesses, Fales said, told state troopers the driver of the Mercedes was traveling at a pace above the speed limit, passing their vehicles and others on the two-lane road, when the accident occurred. The witnesses said Ganoe was passing a vehicle when he hit a guard rail in the opposite lane, then struck a stone wall and finally stopped after hitting a telephone pole.

After the crash, Fales said witnesses reported that Ganoe pulled Girard out of the car and was yelling "Stephanie, please wake up."

When emergency personnel arrived, Fales said they determined Girard died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"The defendant initially spoke with police and denied driving the vehicle saying he had no driver's license," she said.

Fales said Ganoe agreed to field sobriety tests where he received a "failing score on all of them."

After Ganoe was sent to Exeter Hospital for treatment, she said two blood draws were obtained via a search warrant.

"At that point, the defendant admitted to drinking a screwdriver that morning," she said. "He also admitted to driving at that point as well."

According to a police affidavit, Ganoe told police, “I should never have gotten behind the wheel, I understand that.” He admitted he and the victim had been drinking inside the car while they drove to their destination.

Fales said Ganoe's blood alcohol content (BAC) taken several hours after the crash was just below the .08 threshold, which is the legal limit for drivers who are 21 or older.

However, she said they would have brought in an expert witness during the trial to testify that at the time of the crash Ganoe's BAC was over the .08 limit.

What was the plea deal?

The terms of the plea deal called for Ganoe to serve 12 to 24 years in state prison on the reckless manslaughter charge. He would have received a suspended 10- to 30-year sentence on the falsifying physical evidence charge, which alleged he concealed or removed alcoholic beverage containers from the car to interfere with the investigation.

As part of the plea deal, Ganoe would have to participate in counseling and educational programs as directed and his license to drive would have been revoked indefinitely.

The terms also called for him to pay $1,500 in restitution and to have no contact with the victim's family.

Ganoe, who has been incarcerated since his arrest, had three prior convictions of driving while intoxicated, one in 2001, another in 2002, and the third in May 2020.

According to Rockingham County Department of Corrections documents, Ganoe has two felony and three misdemeanor convictions in Texas. He had recently moved to New Hampshire, at his Seabrook address for five months before the accident.

