Seabrook man charged with assaulting children

Aug. 12—SEABROOK — A local man accused of assaulting children at Rockingham Village Apartments was arrested Tuesday on two counts each of second-degree assault and simple assault.

Scott Dunn's arrest comes after a weeks-long investigation by the Seabrook Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau with assistance from the Rockingham County Child Advocacy Center.

Dunn, who is listed as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 220 pounds, grabbed one child's arm so hard it caused bruising, according to Rockingham Superior Court documents. He squeezed a second child's hand so hard it caused enough pain for the individual to feel it was dislocated. Both victims are under 13 years old.

The investigation began July 28 when local police received a complaint about an alleged assault of a child at Rockingham Village Apartments. The complaint referenced an older man who grabbed a juvenile in an attempt to lure the child into an apartment on the property.

During the investigation, police found and interviewed additional witnesses who gave information that allowed investigators to uncover other alleged assaults on children at the apartment complex, according to Police Chief Brett Walker.

"This incident stresses the importance of educating children about the dangers a stranger can impose," Walker said Tuesday. "We are thankful the juveniles and witnesses came forward, so we could make today's arrest."

The 57-year-old Dunn was arraigned Wednesday at Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood and placed in preventive detention "based on clear and convincing evidence that the defendant's release will endanger the safety of the defendant or of the public."

Additional conditions, according to the court, include no contact with anyone under 17 years old, no firearms and no drinking an "excessive" amount of alcohol or using drugs.

He is due back in court Sept. 13 for a dispositional conference.

At the time of his arrest, Dunn was out on bail after being charged with receiving stolen property over $1,501 in March. His arrest in March came after a traffic stop on Route 107 near Interstate 95.

This incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with more information on this case to contact Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence or Detective Michael Titone at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.

Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities can report the information to the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200 or through the Crimeline for the Hamptons via text to "CRIMES" (274637) keyword: "Hamptons" — hamptonpd.com/crime/crimeline.htm.