Seabrook man sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for sexual assault of a minor

A man who admitted to sexually abusing a minor, a girl under 11, for two years was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday, according to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Osacar Paez, 27, of Seabrook, pleaded guilty to first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, court records show.

Paez, who lived near the girl, admitted to sexually assaulting her. Once the girl’s family reported the abuse to police, the child was taken for forensic interviews and examinations where DNA that matched Paez was collected from her clothing. When confronted by police, Paez denied the allegations before giving conflicting statements and ultimately admitting to the abuse.

As of Tuesday, Paez was in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.