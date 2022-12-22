Seabrook, NH, private jet company sues singer Andrea Bocelli and Twitter. Here's why

SEABROOK — A Seabrook-based company that provides luxurious jet service is denying allegations that it jeopardized internationally renowned Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli's 2021 North America tour or impacted his "ability to perform."

Private Jet Services has filed a countersuit against Bocelli, claiming "the world's most beloved tenor" is the one who canceled the flights booked for his "Believe World Tour" in November and December 2021 because he was dissatisfied "with the weather and help."

The countersuit is in response to one filed by Bocelli in September in federal court, claiming the company misled him by not living up to agreed-upon terms "to minimize the stress" of flying, and then "unilaterally and abruptly" canceled flights "leaving him without air transportation" and jeopardizing the U.S. leg of his tour.

Andrea Bocelli performs Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Bocelli is seeking to recover damages, including the $569,800 he paid to Private Jet Services in advance for 15 scheduled flights never taken, while the company is seeking $22,130 for an unpaid balance for a supplemental air charter flight the company had booked for him.

Why Bocelli filed lawsuit against Private Jet Services

Bocelli, according to his suit, has a fear of flying and specifically requested a jet not be more than four years old "to provide a higher standard of safety." Bocelli claims the company agreed to provide him with Falcon 2000LX jet for short flights and Falcon 7X for transatlantic flights though it was not stipulated in the signed contract defining the statement of work.

The suit alleges that on Dec. 2, 2021, the jet provided to Bocelli for a flight from Santa Ana, California to Cleveland, Ohio, was a "bait and switch" as it was a Falcon 2000, which was manufactured in 1996.

Andrea Bocelli performs Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Older jets, Bocelli's lawsuit alleges, make a lot of noise, which causes Bocelli anxiety due to his heightened hearing sensitivity "not only because of his blindness but also because of his musical training and chosen profession."

The suit further alleges the jet did not have enough seats for his family and the flight attendant and pilot announced they should "expect a very bumpy ride before landing," which was in direct violation of Bocelli's jet rider. The rider- which is used every time a jet is booked for Bocelli, the lawsuit states, forbids announcements regarding adverse weather conditions or flight turbulence as it causes "undue anxiety to Mr. Bocelli."

After Bocelli's international booking agent Klassics Music Management complained, the suit alleges that on Dec. 4, 2021, an executive account manager notified that they were "working hard to try to find a replacement option for the next five tour dates and we have not found many newer model Falcons available for those dates." The next day, the suit alleges Private Jet Services canceled the Falcon 2000 jet, "leaving him without air transportation" in breach of their agreement.

This airplane is among the available aircraft at Elevate Jet, which Greg Raiff, chief executive officer of Private Jet Services in Seabrook, created in 2017 as a boutique aircraft management company. [Courtesy]

The cancelation, Bocelli claims, forced him to charter new flights costing him is excess of $300,000. That new jet, according to the lawsuit, did not have proper heating, causing Bocelli to suffer from the cold brought on by the high-altitude flight, which could have impacted his "ability to perform."

Private Jet Services disputes Bocelli's claims

Private Jet Services, in its response to the lawsuit, disputes that it canceled Bocelli's flights. Instead, it claims it was Bocelli who nixed the remaining flights "after becoming dissatisfied with the weather and help" he received during the flight to Cleveland.

Private Jet Services claims Bocelli contracted with them for domestic private air charter passenger transportation on a Dassault Falcon 2000 and they "provided that contractually required Falcon 2000."

Bocelli's claims or damages, according to their response to his lawsuit, were "caused and/or contributed to in whole or in part by his own negligence" or that of Klassics Music Management.

The countersuit claims they provided Bocelli a supplemental flight from the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 29, 2021, on a Falcon7X, which is what he requested, but was not paid in full. The company claims Bocelli paid $40,870 of the $63,000 cost, leaving a balance of $22,130.

What to know about the company: Private Jet Services

Private Jet Services was founded in 2003 and provides customized aviation solutions throughout the sports, entertainment, corporate, and government industries.

The company's principal place of business was at 5 Batchelder Road in Seabrook, but now lists 1111 Lincoln Ave., Suite 500, Miami Beach, Florida, as its main location.

The company touts on its website that it provides service "to the biggest names in entertainment."

Private Jet Services filed a lawsuit this month against Twitter, claiming the social media company owes it $197,725 for chartered flights that were not paid after new owner Elon Musk took the helm.

Twitter, according to the lawsuit, claims they are not liable for the air travel used by two employees, one on Oct. 26, 2022, and another on Oct. 27, 2022, because one of the company’s "Designated Representatives" never signed off on the usage as required.

Elon Musk late Tuesday said he will resign as chief executive of Twitter once he finds a replacement. "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" he tweeted, but said he would still run Twitter's software and server teams.

The company has an "Air Charter Services Blanket Purchase Agreement" with Private Jet Services that only a select few can sign off on.

The lawsuit claims Twitter had a history of not always following the agreement. In this case, the company claims one of the employees sent an email to Marty O’Neill, head of global strategic sourcing at Twitter, that stated that then- CEO Parag Agrawal approved the travel expense.

O’Neill reportedly replied, "new management is not going to budge and while yes you had been requesting, it doesn't change the terms agreed to in the agreement."

