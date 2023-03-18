Seabrook police make arrest following bomb threats at Walmart

SEABROOK − On March 18, at approximately 4 p.m. officers from the Seabrook Police Department located and arrested a person of interest for allegedly making false reports of explosives at Walmart earlier in the day that resulted in a shut down of that store and others in the vicinity.

The suspect was located on the property of the Best Western, located at 20 Spur Road and was taken into custody without incident. She is identified as Meghan Leavitt, age 38, of Alfred, ME, according to a press release issued by the department.

Leavitt was charged with false reports as to explosives (felony); false reports to law enforcement (misdemeanor); false public alarm (misdemeanor); criminal threatening (felony); possession of controlled drug (felony).

Leavitt's arrest stems from an incident that began at approximately 11 a.m., when the Seabrook Police Department responded to Walmart, located at 700 Lafayette Road, for a report of a possible explosive device in the store. As officers responded, a second call was made directly to the police department stating a man was in Walmart with a firearm.

Upon arrival, responding officers took steps to ensure the public’s safety and began an investigation related to the threats.

Officer’s quickly determined that there was no one in the store posing a threat with a firearm. Walmart and adjoining stores were evacuated. The NH State Police Bomb Squad was called in to sweep the building for any explosive devices. Nothing was found. Police determined there was no threat to the public and the stores were re-opened for business at approximately 1 p.m. At this time the Seabrook Police have determined both threats were hoaxes. Seabrook police do not believe today's threats are related to a series of similar calls that have been made across New England in recent months.

Deputy Chief Kevin Gelineau stated “The quick response of our patrol officers to secure the scene and begin investigation has led to a person of interest who we believe to be responsible for today’s events and charges will be forthcoming. We would also like to thank our law enforcement partners, the New Hampshire State Police, the Kensington Police Department and the Hampton Falls Police Department, who assisted us today. With their help and the terrific work by our own officers, we were able to safely investigate the threats and reopen area businesses.”

Leavitt is held at the Rockingham County House of Corrections in Brentwood pending arraignment in the Rockingham County Superior Court on Monday March 20 at 11 a.m.

The investigation continues and more charges may be forthcoming.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook, NH police make arrest following bomb threats at Walmart