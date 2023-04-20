Seabrook police investigate stabbing on South Main Street: Man hospitalized

SEABROOK — Police are investigating a report of a stabbing that occurred on South Main Street. The town's schools were on lockdown as a precaution during the incident.

Police Chief Brett Walker said officers responded to the area of Route 286 around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report that an individual had been stabbed.

"Upon arrival, Seabrook officers located one adult male victim who was subsequently transported to Portsmouth Hospital by the Seabrook Fire Department," stated Walker in a press release.

Walker said all parties involved in this incident have been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Seabrook police responded to a reported stabbing that occured on South Main Street.

Never miss a story: Follow local news on the Seacoastonline mobile app

Seabrook Elementary School Principal Bryan Belanger sent an email at 3:31 p.m. to families stating the school was on lockdown. He stated the school was secure with athletics and after-school programs called inside for safety. He said a report of a potentially dangerous situation in town was received at 2:45 p.m., leading to a “reverse evacuation.”

Coast Guard: Hampton Harbor boat found overturned. Search is on for 4 missing people.

Seabrook resident says she called 911 after seeing victim

Seabrook resident Amanda Schiripo said the alleged stabbing took place near her home at the top of South Main Street near Tattoo America. She said she called 911 for the victim.

Schiripo said she was waiting for her son to get off the bus when she heard yelling and saw a man and a woman “take off” on foot toward the nearby water tower. She said she then saw another man following them slowly, clutching his side and stumbling.

“He kept saying, ‘She stabbed me,’” Schiripo said. Behind him followed a woman she said was the wounded man’s mother. Schiripo said she asked if she should dial 911 and then called to report what happened.

Schiripo said the wounded man had collapsed at the entryway to the water tower when police arrived, and she saw him taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Story continues

She said once her son arrived from the bus, she took him inside. She said she then heard the continuous sound of helicopters she presumed were searching for the suspects.

“I was pretty freaked out, I told my son to go immediately inside,” Schiripo said.

Seabrook police were assisted in this investigation by the New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish & Game, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Salisbury, Massachusetts police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Lt. Timothy Mone at the Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200. Anyone wishing to provide information on illegal activities at anytime can call Seabrook police at the same number or report it anonymously through the Crimeline for the Hamptons via 603-929-1222 or facebook.com/hamptoncrimeline.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook NH stabbing on South Main Street. Police investigate.