Seabrook sex offender arrested for failing to register

May 21—SEABROOK — A local convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday on Liberty Lane for failing to register as a sex offender and being a fugitive from justice, according to police records.

James E. Stackhouse's arrest made it nearly impossible for him to appear a day later in Newburyport District Court for a scheduled motion hearing involving his request for a new trial.

After being convicted in 2018 on two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, Stackhouse claimed he received inadequate legal counsel and demanded a new trial.

The motion was initially scheduled for March 23 but postponed until May 19 after attorney Nicholas Morris told Judge Peter Doyle he could not find his client.

Morris was back in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday, telling the same judge his client was arrested by New Hampshire police and housed in the Rockingham County House of Corrections. Stackhouse's motion for a new trial will now be held during the summer.

Stackhouse, 55, who already served his full 2 1/2 -year sentence, wants a new trial to avoid registering with Massachusetts as a sex offender. Stackhouse remained in custody following his 2018 arrest and was given credit for time served.

Under state law, he must register each year with the police department where he lives and works for 20 years.

But Stackhouse, a former Amesbury resident, failed to register with Haverhill police as required upon his release in July 2019, prompting a warrant for his arrest. He was eventually arrested, pleaded guilty to not registering as a sex offender, and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Now living in Seabrook, Stackhouse has yet to register there, either, according to Seabrook police.

"Upon receipt from any out-of-state law enforcement agency of information that a sex offender or offender against children has moved to New Hampshire, the division shall register such person and shall include the relevant information in the SOR (Sex Offender Registry) system," New Hampshire General Law 651-B2 states.

An email to Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker seeking additional information was not returned by deadline.

According to Stackhouse's motion, justice was not done according to the U.S. Constitution and Massachusetts General Laws because his former attorney provided him with an ineffective defense.

During the 2018 trial, Stackhouse's former attorney failed to call his client's mother and social workers from the state Department of Children and Families to rebut the victim's testimony.

"These errors, taken individually or cumulatively resulted in an unconstitutional trial as a result of defense counsel's ineffectiveness, and as such, justice was not done," the motion reads.

