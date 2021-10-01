Seabrook threatening suspect returns to court

Sep. 30—AMESBURY — A Seabrook man charged with threatening his father with a gun in November avoided jail time Wednesday after admitting in court that a judge could find him guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200.

If Richard Boyer IV had been tried and found guilty, the 36-year-old could have been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Instead, Newburyport District Court Judge Allen Swan continued the charges for a year without a finding.

During that time, Boyer must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, must not abuse his father and cannot have any weapons. If he abides by those conditions and stays out of trouble with the law, the charges would be dropped after a year.

The victim walked into the Amesbury police station on Nov. 20 to say his son came into his shop in a rage about 9 a.m. that day, according to police Officer Ronald Guilmette's report.

After screaming about how Boyer did not have any money since he was let go from the business, he "pulled a gun from his waistband and held it up as if he was going to hit him with it. His son then shoved him into a wall," Guilmette wrote in his report.

Boyer left the store in a rage and then smashed the driver's side mirror of his father's 2009 Corvette. Boyer left in a silver Subaru Legacy. The father told Guilmette that he did not believe the gun was real but admitted he had no way of knowing.

Based on Boyer's actions and his history of mental illness, Guilmette referred to him as being "armed and dangerous."

A little later, Sgt. Charles Sciacca reached Boyer on a cell phone and asked him to turn himself in to police. Boyer refused, prompting police to send a "be-on-the-lookout" advisory to southern New Hampshire police departments.

An arrest warrant was issued soon after the advisory was put out but Boyer did not turn himself in at the Amesbury police station until three days later, according to Guilmette's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.