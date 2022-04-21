Seabrook woman turns herself in Thursday after stabbing husband in argument, police say

A Seabrook woman wanted for allegedly stabbing her husband last week turned herself in to police Thursday morning.

Notoria Bloodsaw, 36, was charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

On April 15, police went to a home on Delaney Circle in Seabrook after getting a call about a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. One of two witnesses told police they called 911 as Bloodsaw left on foot “in an unknown direction” before deputies arrived.

The man was transported by Beaufort County EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment, Bromage said.

As of Thursday, Bloodsaw remained in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you, or someone you know has been a victim of domestic violence, help can be found by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or by calling Hopeful Horizons at 843-524-2256.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.