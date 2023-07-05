Seaburn advertising screen plan rejected over risk to birds

The LED advertising screen would have been erected near Prego

Plans for a large digital advertising screen on Sunderland's seafront have been blocked over fears that it could disturb protected birds.

The 4.5m-tall (14ft) illuminated free-standing sign had been proposed near the Prego Bar and Eatery at Seaburn.

Applicant Jet Ltd had sought consent to erect the LED screen facing out on to the A183 and the coast.

City council planners raised concerns the sign could affect the "foraging and roosting" of birds.

Turnstones and purple sandpipers were said to be at particular risk with the display's "bright colours and frequently changing images" disturbing the waders and leading to a reduction in "time spent foraging, leading to lower winter survival rates".

'Obtrusive and over-dominant'

Officials concluded the plans were "likely to have an adverse effect" on the Northumbria Coast Special Protection Area and Ramsar wetlands site.

Purple sandpipers are among species council planners said might have been affected

While a digital display of "similar proportions" has been installed at the Stack leisure building in Seaburn, the council's ecologist said the "cumulative effects" of a second screen would have a "negative impact" on the special protection area.

In further comments, the authority said its height and size "does not relate well" to surrounding buildings and would be "obtrusive and over-dominant".

Natural England, the government's adviser for the natural environment, also objected to the plans after being consulted by the council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The applicant has the right to challenge the council's refusal by lodging an appeal with the Secretary of State.

