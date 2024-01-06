PORTSMOUTH — Seacoast Community Lunch announced Paul J. Collins and Lori Charette have been appointed co-chairs as of Jan. 1. Collins will focus on managing kitchen and culinary matters while Charette will focus on in-house dining and volunteer activities. Alvin Felgar and Vicki Walters had served as co-chairs of SCL since its inception in 2018. Walters will continue to volunteer, focusing on fundraising.

Seacoast Community Lunch serves free healthy meals and provides community to food insecure residents in the seacoast region of New Hampshire and southern Maine.

Seacoast Community Lunch serves free healthy meals and provides community to food insecure residents in the seacoast region of New Hampshire and southern Maine. Every Wednesday, lunch is served at Middle Street Baptist Church both for in-house dining and take away. Lunches are free and available to everyone. SCL has served over 18,000 lunches.

For information, volunteer opportunities and donation needs, contact: SCL, 18 Court St., Portsmouth, NH, 03801 or lunch@middle.st.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast Community Lunch has new leaders: How you can help