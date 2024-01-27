Seacoast Democrat says NH red flag gun law would save lives. GOP senator disagrees.

CONCORD — People who are a danger to themselves or others could lose access to their firearms under a bill discussed in the New Hampshire Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Twenty-two other states have adopted such ”red-flag laws,” which allow loved ones or law enforcement to ask a court to temporarily remove firearms from people in such a crisis, according to the nonprofit Everytown For Gun Safety.

The Republican-controlled state Legislature has rejected such legislation previously.

State Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, spoke to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her Senate Bill 360.

“First and foremost, it is a public safety bill and an important step in suicide prevention,” she said.

New Hampshire state Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, is sponsor of a red flag bill.

Altschiller said that under current law, a person may keep their firearms even when families and law enforcement “see with their own eyes and hear with their own ears a loved one in crisis exhibiting suicidal ideation or threats to harm other people.”

She said the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which killed 18 and wounded 13, underscores the need for this legislation.

Opponents of gun safety regulations often cite the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment provision on the right to bear arms. However, Altschiller noted that all rights have limitations, and added that those who died in Lewiston “don’t have any Second Amendment rights now either.

“They don’t have any First Amendment rights. They have no amendment rights because they are 6 feet under.”

She also said that her bill wouldn’t solve all handgun violence, but it is still worthwhile to at least try to protect the public.

State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, expressed opposition to the bill.

“There have been instances when states have adopted this type of law and it’s still failed,” she said. “This is not a universal panacea, it just isn’t.”

Carson said she was concerned that the bill could allow authorities to take the guns of someone without due process.

“You’re taking someone who has not broken the law — being mentally ill is not against the law — and you’re allowing someone else to make that determination,” she said.

Carson said she fears a court could arbitrarily take away someone’s guns.

“I find this disturbing because you’re trying to prevent someone from committing suicide,” she said. “I think this kind of thing might be something that pushes somebody over the edge.”

The committee will eventually schedule a vote on whether to recommend the full Senate pass the bill.

Editor's note: State Sen. Debra Altschiller is the wife of Howard Altschiller, Seacoast Media Group's executive editor.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NH red flag gun bill would save lives, Seacoast senator says