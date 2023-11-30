Seacoast Economic Development Stakeholders to host workforce development workshop

PORTSMOUTH — The Seacoast Economic Development Stakeholders (SEDS) will host a workforce development workshop focused on attracting, developing and retaining talent. This workshop is for employers who want to build new skills when it comes to finding and retaining talent for their workforce. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth.

The SEDS meetings are convened monthly by Strafford Regional Planning Commission. SRPC is one of nine regional planning commissions in New Hampshire, which serve in an advisory role to local governments, businesses, and community organizations.

The SEDS group was formed organically before COVID when economic development stakeholders from around Strafford and Rockingham regions began meeting monthly to discuss opportunities and challenges throughout the region. The New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Assistance (NH BEA) recognized the success of this regional collaborative model and provided grant funds to regions across the state to work together to adapt to the challenges that communities and businesses were facing due to the pandemic.

In 2022, the SEDS, SRPC, along with partners Rockingham Planning Commission and the Regional Economic Development Center allocated a portion of their NH BEA grant funds to workforce development initiatives. SoHo Creative Studio was hired to develop a toolkit that would guide employers through innovative steps to attract new talent, develop their skills, and retain them, especially through these trying times of low unemployment in New Hampshire. In June of 2023, SoHo Creative completed the Employer Toolkit which can be found at strafford.org/projects/employer-toolkit.

Now that the Toolkit has been launched, the SEDS is hosting an in-person workshop to further explore the three challenges of attracting, developing and retaining talent. The event will begin with a welcome from Chase Hagaman, director of economic development for NH BEA, and a panel of employers from around the region who will speak about how they have overcome the challenges of finding, investing in and retaining employees. The panel includes: Krystal Hicks from Jobtalk, Bill Stowell Jr. from Central Park Garage and Central Park Express, and Diana Bourns from Ascendle.

To learn more about this event and to register, visit: https://portsmouthcollaborative.org/events/details/seacoast-workforce-workshop-attracting-developing-and-retaining-talent-64058.

