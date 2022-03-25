Seacoast Fatal Fire Investigation; Indictments; More: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and info published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire. Have a great weekend!

Adam Montgomery was indicted on an assault charge, accused of striking Harmony Montgomery; Kayla Montgomery was indicted on a theft charge.

Woman indicted on drug dispense, possess charges; Concord man faces stolen car, drug, weapon charges; Mass. man indicted on robbery charge.

Manchester man indicted on insurance fraud; man indicted on drug dealing charges in Milford, Greenville; Merrimack woman faces drug charges.

Derry man faces mischief charge after hospital vandalism incident; Florida habitual offender indicted on Hampton charge; theft indictments.

43 Lockes Hill Road in Gilford, New Hampshire, is a late-1970s Ranch with a huge deck, garages, and subdivision potential, too.

James McKenzie was accused by police of forcibly fondling an employee who was under 18 at an establishment on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth.

Residents interested in registering to vote can do so on Tuesday and April 16 before the charter commission election.

NH Fire Marshal, state police, attorney general's office are investigating a fire on Centennial Street after a woman and dog were killed.

Developers could reap millions with legislative garage project; truck strikes pedestrian, flees scene; Alltown Fresh comes to NH; orchids.

