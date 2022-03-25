Seacoast Fatal Fire Investigation; Indictments; More: PM Patch NH

Tony Schinella
·2 min read

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and info published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire. Have a great weekend!

Dad, Stepmom Of Missing New Hampshire Girl Indicted On Charges

Adam Montgomery was indicted on an assault charge, accused of striking Harmony Montgomery; Kayla Montgomery was indicted on a theft charge.

Webster Child Rapist Faces More Charges: County Court Roundup

Woman indicted on drug dispense, possess charges; Concord man faces stolen car, drug, weapon charges; Mass. man indicted on robbery charge.

Nashua Sex Offenders Indicted On Charges: Court Roundup

Manchester man indicted on insurance fraud; man indicted on drug dealing charges in Milford, Greenville; Merrimack woman faces drug charges.

Maine Man Indicted On Drug Dealing, Possession Charges: Roundup

Derry man faces mischief charge after hospital vandalism incident; Florida habitual offender indicted on Hampton charge; theft indictments.

A Ranch Style Home, With Amazing Views In The Lakes Region: Wow

43 Lockes Hill Road in Gilford, New Hampshire, is a late-1970s Ranch with a huge deck, garages, and subdivision potential, too.

Stratham Man Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge In Portsmouth

James McKenzie was accused by police of forcibly fondling an employee who was under 18 at an establishment on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth.

Supervisors Of The Checklist Will Be Registering Salem Voters

Residents interested in registering to vote can do so on Tuesday and April 16 before the charter commission election.

Officials Investigating Fatal Fire In Seabrook

NH Fire Marshal, state police, attorney general's office are investigating a fire on Centennial Street after a woman and dog were killed.

Machete Hotel Murder Update; Pamela Smart Stays Put: PM Patch NH

Developers could reap millions with legislative garage project; truck strikes pedestrian, flees scene; Alltown Fresh comes to NH; orchids.

Also Read

Got a news tip? Send it to tony.schinella@patch.com. View videos on Tony Schinella's YouTube.com channel or Rumble.com channel.

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch

Recommended Stories