Seacoast Fatal Fire Investigation; Indictments; More: PM Patch NH

Dad, Stepmom Of Missing New Hampshire Girl Indicted On Charges
Adam Montgomery was indicted on an assault charge, accused of striking Harmony Montgomery; Kayla Montgomery was indicted on a theft charge.
Webster Child Rapist Faces More Charges: County Court Roundup
Woman indicted on drug dispense, possess charges; Concord man faces stolen car, drug, weapon charges; Mass. man indicted on robbery charge.
Nashua Sex Offenders Indicted On Charges: Court Roundup
Manchester man indicted on insurance fraud; man indicted on drug dealing charges in Milford, Greenville; Merrimack woman faces drug charges.
Maine Man Indicted On Drug Dealing, Possession Charges: Roundup
Derry man faces mischief charge after hospital vandalism incident; Florida habitual offender indicted on Hampton charge; theft indictments.
A Ranch Style Home, With Amazing Views In The Lakes Region: Wow
43 Lockes Hill Road in Gilford, New Hampshire, is a late-1970s Ranch with a huge deck, garages, and subdivision potential, too.
Stratham Man Arrested On Sexual Assault Charge In Portsmouth
James McKenzie was accused by police of forcibly fondling an employee who was under 18 at an establishment on Lafayette Road in Portsmouth.
Supervisors Of The Checklist Will Be Registering Salem Voters
Residents interested in registering to vote can do so on Tuesday and April 16 before the charter commission election.
Officials Investigating Fatal Fire In Seabrook
NH Fire Marshal, state police, attorney general's office are investigating a fire on Centennial Street after a woman and dog were killed.
Machete Hotel Murder Update; Pamela Smart Stays Put: PM Patch NH
Developers could reap millions with legislative garage project; truck strikes pedestrian, flees scene; Alltown Fresh comes to NH; orchids.
