Seacoast Media Group is on the move. Here's how to reach us.

Seacoast Media Group has moved its news and advertising teams from Pease Tradeport to a new office at 210 Commerce Way, Suite 330 in the Portsmouth Office Park.

The company’s newspaper distribution business also has a new location at 124 Heritage Ave. in Portsmouth.

Seacoast Media Group, part of the USA TODAY Network, publishes Seacoastonline, Fosters.com, the Portsmouth Herald, Foster’s Daily Democrat, Exeter News-Letter, Hampton Union, York Weekly and York County Coast Star.

The moves follow the sale of SMG’s former 77,000-square-foot headquarters building at 111 New Hampshire Ave. to The Kane Company, which plans to transform the space from a publishing facility into a multi-use industrial building.

SMG put its building on the market this spring after moving its newspaper printing operations from Portsmouth to Gannett-owned presses in Providence, Rhode Island and Auburn, Massachusetts.

The move to new office and distribution spaces will not impact digital or print publishing operations.

Here’s how to get in touch with our journalists

The best way to reach Seacoast Media Group news editors is via email news@seacoastonline.com or news@fosters.com. These emails go to all editors. It's the best place to send news tips, press releases and community announcements.

To reach our sports department, email sports@seacoastonline.com

Individual editors and reporters can be reached at the following email addresses:

Howard Altschiller, executive editor, haltschiller@seacoastonline.com

Glenn Sabalewski, managing editor, gsabalewski@seacoastonline.com

Patrick Cronin, Maine and New Hampshire editor, pcronin@seacoastonline.com

Jay Pinsonnault, sports editor, jpinsonnault@seacoastonline.com

Autumn Stewart, community and features editor, astewart@seacoastonline.com

Deb Cram, photographer, dcram@seacoastonline.com

Brandon Brown, sports reporter, bebrown@gannett.com

Jeff McMenemy, Portsmouth reporter, jmcmenemy@seacoastonline.com

Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth, Dover and Kittery reporter, ilenahan@gannett.com

Karen Dandurant, Rochester, Somersworth and Dover reporter, kgdandurant@gannett.com

Max Sullivan, Hampton, NH and York, Maine reporter, msullivan@seacoastonline.com

Aqeel Hisham, Exeter-area reporter, mhisham@gannett.com

Shawn Sullivan, Kennebunks, Wells, Ogunquit reporter, ssullivan@seacoastonline.com

Karissa Waddick, New Hampshire primary reporter, kwaddick@usatoday.com

Starting Jan. 2, we are also adding a New Hampshire political reporter, Margie Cullen.

For questions about subscriptions and delivery

For issues regarding your subscription, billing, payment, or to report a missed delivery please contact our customer service line at 1-888-736-4061.

For other delivery issues please contact circulation director Dennis Thompson, dthompson@seacoastonline.com.

To start a new subscription, please visit subscribe.seacoastonline.com/offers or call 1-888-736-4061.

For questions about advertising and direct mail

The go-to person for questions about advertising and direct mail is Therese Sansoucie, tsansoucie@localiq.com

Andrew Chernoff, achernoff@localiq.com, is Vice President of Sales and Strategy, LocaliQ, the B2B Marketing arm of the USA Today Network.

To learn more about advertising on Seacoast Media Group websites and newspapers please visit cm.seacoastonline.com/advertise-with-us.

Legal notices should be emailed to seacoastlegals@gannett.com.

To place your classified advertisement for Automotive, Business & Services, Garage Sales, Rentals - go to https://classifieds.gannettclassifieds.com/marketplace/

To place your Celebration call 1-866-228-5694

Obituaries

For help with obituaries and death notices: obits@seacoastonline.com

To place your In Memoriam call 1-866-228-5694

