Seacoast NH, Maine drivers: Be ready for snowy commutes Tuesday

Drivers in Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine should expect to contend with snow Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 2-4 inches to fall with steady snow throughout the day in local communities like Portsmouth, Dover, Exeter, Hampton, Rochester, Kittery, York and the surrounding area.

Snow is expected to hit Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024..

"The biggest effect definitely will be driving conditions because it's happening during the morning and evening commutes," said Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine. "It dosn't take much snow to cause slippery travel."

Build some extra time into your commutes tomorrow! Snow will spread across the area from a coastal system overnight and could make for some slick travel.

Baron said "light and fluffy" snow is expected.

"Build some extra time in for your commutes," he advised. "Drive for the conditions."

The forecast calls for the snow to taper off later in the day with less than an inch of snow after 7 p.m.

