Seacoast NH, Maine expected snowfall totals surge for winter storm: How much will we get?

Eight to 12 inches of snow may fall in the greater Seacoast New Hampshire, Strafford County and southern Maine region this weekend as a winter storm hits a large swath of the East Coast.

The 2023-24 winter season’s first significant snowfall in Seacoast communities like Portsmouth, Dover, Hampton, Rochester, Exeter, Hampton, York, Kittery and surrounding towns is forecast to begin late Saturday evening and persist through Sunday. The storm has prompted weather advisories from Maine to North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is predicting that between eight to 12 inches of snow may fall in the Seacoast, Strafford County and southern Maine in a winter storm beginning late Saturday, Jan. 6 and lasting into Sunday, Jan. 7.

Portsmouth area has highest probability of 6 inches of snow or more

“Right now, Sanford to Kittery to Portsmouth to Dover are all in the zone where we have our highest (predicted) snowfall amounts, which are close to 12 inches,” said Derek Schroeter, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine.

Snowfall projections have increased in recent days. According to Schroeter, 8 to 12 inches of snow are possible as far south as Virginia and West Virginia.

A map of Maine and New Hampshire provided by the National Weather Service shows Portsmouth has an 89% probability of receiving six inches of snow this weekend, the highest among any municipality. Between the two states, southern New Hampshire is expected to be hit the hardest with snow accumulation.

Snowfall totals could taper off in northwest Strafford County, which could receive upwards of 8 inches of snow, Schroeter added.

Power outages risk could come from wind

The snow is expected to be drier, not the heavy, wet snow that poses a greater risk of potential power outages due to downed tree limbs and wires.

“Travel will be the main impact,” he said. “This is looking to be an all snow event.”

The possibility of power outages still lingers, however, due to projected wind gusts. The National Weather Service is forecasting sustained northeast winds around 25 mph along the coastline, with gusts reaching 35-40 mph. Ten miles inland, wind gusts may drop off to 30-35 mph.

“Once we get wind gusts pushing close to 40 mph, we could see some isolated power outages from those winds,” said Schroeter.

“The main piece of advice is if you don’t have to travel on Sunday, don’t do so,” Schroeter added. “It looks like the storm will exit Sunday night. Traffic conditions will improve Sunday into Monday.”

Utilities prepare for storm

Natural gas and electricity company Unitil issued a winter weather advisory Friday ahead of the impending storm.

The company advised customers to have a home emergency preparedness kit and a vehicle supply kit ready, as well as having full gas tanks.

“While our region has managed to dodge recent early rounds of true wintry weather, we all knew that could change at any moment,” said Unitil spokesperson Alec O’Meara in a prepared statement. “As we begin to transition into a more active weather period, we are urging customers to remain prepared for the potential for disruptions from the upcoming storms.”

Unitil is keeping an eye on another storm system that could bring mixed precipitation and wind gusts early next week, the company noted.

