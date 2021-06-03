Seacor Power oil boat to be pulled from sea after capsizing

  • FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, rescue boats are seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power, left, seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The lift boat had lowered its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
  • FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The lift boat had lowered its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
1 / 2

Overturned Boat

FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, rescue boats are seen next to the capsized lift boat Seacor Power, left, seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The lift boat had lowered its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
·1 min read

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’re preparing to move a capsized oil industry boat from the site of its deadly April accident.

A barge is at the site off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to help remove the lift boat Seacor Power and take it to another location as the investigation continues into how the vessel capsized, U.S. Coast Guard officials told WGNO-TV.

Authorities said workers have already started to remove debris around the boat — the first step in pulling it from the water.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the Seacor Power had begun to lower its stabilizing legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13. Six people were rescued, six bodies were found and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.

Recommended Stories

  • Dramatic photo shows a leaking cargo ship sink off Sri Lanka, where officials are preparing for a devastating oil spill

    The MV X-Press Pearl caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka on May 20, and started sinking this week. It has already caused environmental damage.

  • Suez Canal controlled speed of ship before it blocked waterway, insurer says

    The speed of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March was controlled by the Egyptian waterway's operator before it ran aground, the vessel’s insurer said on Thursday. The statement from UK Club came after the head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said the ship was sailing too fast when it became grounded, but that the canal bore no responsibility. The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is still being held in the canal while both sides continue compensation talks.

  • Disruptive Formula One race was forced on Miami Gardens against Black residents’ wishes | Opinion

    Alex Piquero and Stephen Olvey’s May 27 op-ed, “These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns,” exposed the nonsense masquerading as justification for invading our bedroom community in Miami Gardens with the catastrophic effects of Formula 1 racing.

  • Jailed for taking upskirt videos, man reoffends at same location after release

    Even after being sentenced to jail in 2019 for filming upskirt videos of more than 23 women at MRT stations and their surroundings, a man returned to his old ways following his release.

  • Newly released bodycam video shows shootout between Florida police and young boy and girl

    A 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were involved in a shootout with police Tuesday evening in Florida. The children, who were staying at a nearby juvenile facility, broke into a house and opened fire on police when they arrived. The girl was subsequently injured in the shootout. Manuel Bojorquez has more.

  • Top Aircraft Manufacturers in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the top aircraft manufacturers in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the aircraft industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the Top 5 Aircraft Manufacturers in the World. The aviation industry has come a long way since the days of Wright brothers and […]

  • The 9 Best Cars for Summer Road Trips

    The Aston Martin Vantage was already undeniably compelling, with a seductive yet minatory shape, delicious sounds from its 507 hp twin-turbo V8 motor, and enough leather to keep an ’80s hair metal band outfitted for at least one tour. Add (or subtract?) the world’s fastest-opening convertible top, and you have a recipe for summer perfection, even if you drive yours through the Sonoran Desert, like we did.

  • Land-Seizure Plans in South Africa Hit Major Stumbling Block

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans by South Africa’s ruling African National Congress to amend the constitution to make it easier to seize land without paying for it have gone awry, because it failed to pin down sufficient support from other parties to push the changes through.While the radical Economic Freedom Fighters, the third-largest party, backs expropriation, it says proposals flighted by the ANC don’t go far enough. The main opposition Democratic Alliance and other smaller parties oppose any constitut

  • 2 Iranian navy ships are heading to the Americas, posing a potential provocation to the US

    US officials believe the Iranian vessels are heading for Venezuela and will soon enter the Atlantic Ocean, Politico reported.

  • Antarctica Is Running Out of Ice and You Should Be Terrified

    Wolfgang KaehlerIn Madhouse at the End of the Earth, I write about the Belgian Antarctic expedition of 1897-99, led by Commandant Adrien de Gerlache. What began as a scientific mission to the last unknown continent became a grueling struggle for survival after de Gerlache sailed his ship, a three-mast whaler called the Belgica, deep into the pack ice of the Bellingshausen Sea during a storm in February 1898. The Belgica was stuck fast for more than a year, and her men—including future polar lege

  • Bugatti reveals the final version of the one-off La Voiture Noire

    Bugatti is ready to deliver the La Voiture Noire, a one-of-a-kind model introduced at the 2019 edition of the Geneva auto show. Making the La Voiture Noire a reality took two years because it underwent a long list of tests before Bugatti signed it off. Over 65,000 engineering hours were invested into the project, a number that underlines the significant differences between the La Voiture Noire and the Chiron it's related to.

  • Pemex's U.S. refinery bet in Texas hinges on expertise transfer

    Before Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) surprised the oil industry last week with plans to take full control of a refinery in Texas, an internal assessment by the Mexican state oil company had concluded it lacked expertise in the refining business. Pemex's domestic refining operations have long racked up losses, and the 2019 internal assessment seen by Reuters found the state oil group had failed to take advantage of its nearly three-decade partnership with Royal Dutch Shell in the profitable Deer Park refinery in Texas. Knowledge that could have been useful to Mexico's six domestic refineries had not been effectively transferred from Deer Park, the report found.

  • Romantic Renaissance man or wife-slaying psychopath? The truth about Henry VIII

    Divorced. Beheaded. Died. It would be harder to find a more chequered dating history than Henry VIII’s, or one more frequently reenacted on page, stage, and screen. Yet the portrayal of England’s most infamous male monarch varies wildly across dramatic depictions. From Eric Bana’s gentle-eyed romantic in The Other Boleyn Girl, through Jonathan Rhys Meyers’ perpetually half-naked philanderer in The Tudors, to Damian Lewis’s angst-ridden monster of Wolf Hall, a patchwork of incoherent personalitie

  • How Much Top NASCAR Drivers Are Making From Endorsements

    When you think of NASCAR drivers, sponsorships and product placements leap to mind. During the post-race interview, the winner inevitably manages to thank a bevy of sponsors, almost sounding like a...

  • Socialite Whose Partner Is The Son Of British Billionaire Is Being Held Without Bond In Killing Of Belize Cop

    A socialite whose romantic partner is the son of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft is being held without bond in Belize after being charged in the shooting death of one of the country’s top cops. Jasmine Hartin, 32, is facing charges of manslaughter by negligence in the death of Henry Jemmott, a Belize superintendent of police who was found dead in the water off San Pedro after being shot behind the ear with his own gun, according to CNN. Hartin—who shares two children with the well-know

  • Tesla Stock Drops on Recall. Why Investors Shouldn’t Overreact.

    Tesla is recalling nearly 6,000 vehicles due to loose bolts, according to the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The stock was down Wednesday.

  • Lawsuit says Bristol-Myers avoided $6.4 billion payment by delaying cancer drug

    A new lawsuit claims Bristol-Myers Squibb Co improperly delayed the development of a drug to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma to avoid paying $6.4 billion to shareholders of the former Celgene Corp, which the drugmaker bought in 2019. According to a complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan, Bristol-Myers would have owed the money had it won U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by specified deadlines for three drugs that Celgene had been developing. The lawsuit said Bristol-Myers failed to use contractually required "diligent efforts" to win approval of the cancer drug Breyanzi by the Dec. 31, 2020, deadline, excusing it from the payments.

  • Disney Follows Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Into Open Waters

    Over the past few days we've seen Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) announce plans to start sailing again this summer. It was just a matter of time before Disney (NYSE: DIS) got in on the ocean adventure. The media giant with a modest fleet of four ships is gearing up to initiate test sailings out of Port Canaveral in Central Florida later this month.

  • Joanna Gaines, 43, Is in Shiplap Shape in Her New Bikini Video

    The Fixer Upper star strength trains and eats veggies from her garden.

  • Family ‘shattered’ after deadly beating of 70-year-old man outside California home

    “My whole family is just falling apart right now.”