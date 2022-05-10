Seadronix aims to reduce marine accidents at port and sea with AI

Kate Park
·2 min read

South Korean startup Seadronix wants to reduce the issue of marine accidents, 75% of which are caused by human error, according to a 2019 Allianz safety and shipping report. The company just secured a $5.8 million Series A extension to scale its AI-based ship berthing monitoring and navigation systems to help cargo ships navigate safely and assist port operators anchoring their vehicles at harbor.

The fresh funds, led by SoftBank Ventures Asia, bring Seadronix's the total round up to $8.3 million. Seadronix will use the capital to grow its team beyond the current headcount of 30 employees and enter global markets, including Singapore and Europe, where its "smart ports" are located, Byeolteo Park, CEO and co-founder, said in an interview with TechCrunch.

A smart port uses technologies including AI, big data, Internet of Things and 5G to provide more security and save energy by digitalizing the way huge ships enter docks and handle logistics at the ports. Seadronix says some smart ports across the globe have adopted innovative technologies; for example, Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Port of Hamburg in Germany and Port of Singapore, but that generally, the traditional shipping industry is conservative and resistant to change, meaning it's therefore ripe for disruption.

“Our mission is to be an AI platform that ensures the safety and environmental protection of the ocean," said Park. "With this funding, we hope to recruit more staff for the AI, sensor fusion and navigation business and accelerate our global market penetration plan."

The startup was founded in December 2015 by three founders: Park, Donghun Kim (co-CTO) and Hankeun Kim (co-CTO). All of the founders previously worked as autonomous cargo ship researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and decided to turn their studies into a business, according to Park.

Seadronix’s AI-based berthing monitoring system (AVISS) uses vision sensors and lidar to help large vessels berth. Its AI-based around-view monitoring system (NAVISS), which can be retrofitted to cargo ships, supports ships in navigating situations.

Image Credits: Seadronix

Seadronix's AVISS customers include four ports in South Korea (Incheon, Busan, Ulsan and Yeosu), the South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and SK Incheon Petrochem, said Park. In addition, South Korea's shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy Industries uses Seadronix’s NAVISS for its intelligent berthing assistant system (HiBAS), he added, noting that it also works with telco companies because its services need a 5G or 6G connection.

The startup's target market are global shipbuilders, ship operators, smart port operators or harbor operators that want to digitize their operation process, according to the company.

Orca AI, which puts computer vision onto cargo ships, raises $13M Series A funding

Oceans of opportunity: surveying 2020’s seafaring startup potential

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Take it outside, will ya? 10 cool rooftop and patio options to visit as Athens heats up

    Looking for a rooftop or nice patio in Athens to enjoy food and drink during the nice weather? Here are 10 options

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra bring daughter home after over 100 days in NICU

    Nick Jonas has taken to social media to announce he and Priyanka Chopra have been able to bring their daughter home from the NICU after over 100 days.

  • Lufthansa places order for Boeing cargo and Dreamliner jets

    The German airline will purchase seven 777X jets, which are expected to begin deliveries in 2027, with an interim order two new standard 777 freighters.

  • Lufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Deutsche Lufthansa announced plans on Monday to buy Boeing passenger and cargo planes with a total list price of nearly $6 billion, citing a drive to modernise its fleet and meet strong demand for freight transportation. Cost benefits associated with modernisation and the addition of fuel-efficient models would allow the carrier to reach its targets of an adjusted operating margin of at least 8% and a return on capital employed of at least 10% by 2024, Lufthansa said. As part of the plan, the group will buy seven long-haul 787-9 passenger aircraft, which will fill capacity gaps created by the delayed delivery of the Boeing 777-9, Lufthansa said in a statement.

  • Paris trial for 2009 plane crash that left 152 dead, 1 alive

    The lone survivor of a 2009 plane crash that killed 152 other people is expected to attend the trial of Yemen's main airline which is opening Monday in Paris. At just 12 years old, Bahia Bakari clung to floating debris from the plane for 11 hours in the Indian Ocean before being rescued. Now 25, she recently told France 3 television she would attend the trial with both “apprehension” and “relief.”

  • Volvo Begins Sales of Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks

    Volvo has opened orders for three models of heavy-duty electric trucks, with a total of six distinct models now available.