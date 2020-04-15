Seafarers in limbo as coronavirus hits shipping

With the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the shipping industry is already feeling the impact as the global economy heads into a deep recession.

Hundreds of ship sailings have been cancelled as first ports in China, and then across the globe, have seen trade fall away - with millions of workers and consumers in lockdown.

Caught in the centre of this have been the world's 1.6 million seafarers, on 50,000 tankers and cargo carriers. Many of them are unable to leave their ships, or find themselves stuck in hotels without pay and unable to get flights home.

Every month, 100,000 merchant mariners come to the end of their contracts on a their ships and need to be flown home. But the pandemic has halted this.

Since the coronavirus outbreak Chinese border guards have been checking the health of crews

"Working at sea is often described as similar to being in prison, except there is no TV," says former ship's navigator Nick Chubb.

"Though my experience was usually positive, a feeling of deep fatigue sets in towards the end of a contract. I once had a four-month contract on an oil tanker extended by three weeks, and found it incredibly difficult to deal with.

"Some of these seafarers have spent nine months away from their families already. And it's not looking particularly likely they'll be able to go home any time soon," adds Mr Chubb, who is now a director for the maritime technology intelligence platform Thetius.

The world's biggest shipping firm, AP Moller-Maersk, is one of those which has halted its crew changes, and says its done so to protect them, by lessening the number of social interactions they need to have.

It adds that "the rapid changes to global travel poses a risk of stranding seafarers in locations from where they are unable to leave, or get sufficient assistance".

The cost of shipping an item around the world is just a fraction of its final retail price

Yet even before the coronavirus outbreak, the industry was grappling with major issues.

First, the need to move to cleaner fuels because of the introduction of the 2020 sulphur emissions cap by the International Maritime Organization.

Second, the fallout from the US-China trade war, and the failure of Washington and Beijing to implement the first phase of their trade agreement.

"Shipping lines have had a very hard time making money in the past ten years," says Alan Murphy, chief executive of analysts Sea-Intelligence in Copenhagen.

For example, for a $100 (£80) pair of trainers, the cost of ocean transport will be a fraction of that - just 10c. This makes the distance that goods travel to market irrelevant in cost terms. And it is why China, with its low labour costs, has become the world's main manufacturer.

China accounts for seven of the world's 10 busiest container ports

Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with Bimco, the world's largest international shipping association, warned at a recent webinar that 2020 could become increasingly harsh for the industry.

"We need to make sure that local ports and terminals are kept open, to make sure that food and goods are kept flowing to where it's needed - because that's where shipping hands a lifeline to the global public."