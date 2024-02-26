Seafood chain closes Kansas City restaurant after 18 years. ‘Thank you for your loyalty’

Bonefish Grill, a Tampa-based seafood chain, just closed its Northland restaurant.

The location at 6334 N. Lucerne Ave. had been open for nearly 18 years. On Monday, neon “CLOSED” signs were plastered along its doors, windows and parking spots.

“Thank you for your loyalty over the years,” the signs read, referring customers to visit Bonefish Grill’s Leawood spot at 5021 W. 135th St.

Its parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, announced it would “close 41 underperforming locations” across its portfolio of casual-dining restaurants, which also include Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Outback Steakhouse, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. The company attributed the closures to sales, shrinking customer traffic and older properties that were too costly to improve.

The Northland Bonefish Grill is the only Kansas City area location affected. Friday was its last day, said Elizabeth Daly, a spokeswoman for Bloomin’ Brands.

“Closing a restaurant is never easy,” reads a statement from Bloomin’ Brands provided by Daly. “This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff. Some employees will have the opportunity to transfer. Those who do not will receive a severance package.”

One of Bonefish Grill’s most popular menu items is its Bang Bang Shrimp. It also serves entrees such as tempura shrimp sashimi tuna, calamari, and Chilean sea bass.

Its Leawood location is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Another seafood restaurant, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, closed on New Year’s Eve at 4814 Roanoke Parkway, off the Country Club Plaza.

The upscale seafood spot was run by Big Red F Restaurant Group, which still has several Jax locations in Colorado.