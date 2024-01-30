Seafood restaurant to fill empty Steak ‘n Shake spot in North Myrtle Beach area

A new seafood restaurant will be added to the offerings at Tanger Outlets near Highway 17.

Jack Mackerel’s Island Grill will be located in the building that was a former Steak ‘n Shake, according to Leah Jackson, office manager of Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17.

Jackson said there is no opening date yet.

The building is undergoing remodeling and construction crews are currently outfitting the inside space, Jackson said. The building is located in the parking across from the main stores.

There is a Jack Mackerel’s Island Grill located in Kure Beach, North Carolina. However, Jackson said she wasn’t sure if it was the same company.

Someone answering the phone at the North Carolina restaurant Jan. 26 said that a new restaurant was not being built in the North Myrtle Beach area.

The North Carolina casual dining spot serves steak and seafood and offers dishes with a Caribbean flare, according to its website.

Krue Beach is a little more than an hour from North Myrtle Beach.