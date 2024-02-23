Seaford children's pastor arrested for possession of child sex abuse material: state DOJ

A Seaford children's pastor has been arrested on 10 felony charges for downloading child sexual abuse material to his personal devices, the Delaware Department of Justice said Friday.

James Dryden, 74, was charged last week following an investigation by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes Delaware State Police and the state justice department. The investigation began after the task force received "multiple" cyber tips from Microsoft that Dryden's IP address had downloaded the material, DOJ said.

After receiving the tips, law enforcement contacted Dryden at his home and seized his devices. A forensic examination of the items showed he had additional material, the justice department said.

Dryden has been a children’s pastor at Stein Highway Church of God in Seaford for more than 20 years. While he's not charged with contacting a child − nor are investigators aware of any victims affiliated with the church − the justice department is requesting anyone with information to come forward.

His work "brought him into regular contact with children," a DOJ news release said.

READ: Lawsuit about political tricks to discredit the No Labels movement playing out in Delaware

It's not immediately clear whether Dryden is still employed by the church, though its website does not list him on its staff page. A voicemail left by a reporter Friday morning has not been returned.

Dryden is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail. Tipsters are asked to contact the task force at (302) 739-2030.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on X at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Seaford children's pastor arrested for child sex abuse material: DOJ