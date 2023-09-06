Seaford man charged with murder of 27-year-old woman in Federalsburg, Maryland

A 26-year-old Seaford man was arrested Monday and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Caryn Faye Brown in Federalsburg, Maryland.

Quandre Lee Winder faces first- and second-degree murder counts, as well as "related gun charges," according to police.

How to get rid of a pest: It's spotted lanternfly season again in Delaware. Find out how to get rid of the pesky bug

Brown was found dead in the 400 block of Gardens Court in Federalsburg Gardens Apartments just after midnight Monday morning, according to a Maryland State Police news release. Police found her "lying in the grass with apparent gunshot wounds."

"Police believe Winder and Brown were involved in an ongoing relationship," the news release said. "Further investigation indicates they were involved in an alleged altercation at the time of the murder."

Winder has "no fixed address," police said. He was arrested at a home in Seaford Monday morning without incident by Maryland and Delaware State Police.

He is being held in Delaware, awaiting extradition to Maryland.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Seaford man charged with murder of 27-year-old woman