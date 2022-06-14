Seaford man indicted for manslaughter in connection with crash that killed 2 children

The driver of a Nissan Altima that killed a 6-year-old boy and his teen sister during a January crash near Seaford has been indicted on two counts of manslaughter, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash claimed the lives of Nathan Glasgow and his 14-year-old sister, Hope. The children's 36-year-old mother was also injured during the Jan. 6 incident.

Initial story:6-year-old brother and 14-year-old sister killed in head-on crash in Seaford area

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. as the 53-year-old Seaford man was driving south on Atlanta Road in a 2009 Nissan Altima.

That's when, police said, the Nissan crossed the double solid yellow line, colliding head-on with a 2018 Kia Soul that was northbound on Atlanta Road.

The Kia had three occupants: the mother and her two children. All were properly restrained, police said.

While the mother suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the children were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Nissan driver, who was properly restrained, was flown to an area hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

On Monday, police said a grand jury indicted the man. In addition to the manslaughter offenses, the man also faces vehicular assault, a third driving under the influence charge, possession of a controlled substance and several traffic crimes.

The man has been committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington after failing to post his cash bail which was more than $65,000.

