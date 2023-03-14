Seaford School District employee, 52, charged with child sex abuse

A 52-year-old Seaford School District employee was indicted on child sex abuse offenses Monday.

Jerry Sodano, of Bridgeville, was charged with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority or supervision and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

At a press conference in Georgetown Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said Sodano was serving as the Seaford School District athletic trainer at the time of the alleged offenses. Seaford School District spokesman Jason Cameron said Sodano has been working as a paraeducator since August 2022, but did not immediately respond when asked how long he had been working for the district.

The female victim was between 16 and 18 years old, according to the indictment, and Sodano's alleged crimes took place between Aug. 1, 2016, and Jan. 10, 2017.

Attorney General Kathleen Jennings talks about the indictment of a Seaford educator on child sex abuse charges on Tuesday in Seaford. From left: Delaware State Police Sgt. India Sturgis, Jennings, State Prosecutor Dan Logan and Sussex County Chief Prosecutor Dave Hume.

Sodano posted $78,000 cash bail and is now wearing a GPS monitor, Jennings said.

Cameron emailed the following statement from the district:

"We have become aware of disturbing allegations concerning Jerry Sodano and are troubled gravely by the situation. The District has been cooperating with the police and with the Attorney General’s office to provide requested information in pursuit of justice. Mr. Sodano is on administrative leave without pay. We are limited in terms of what we can say given that there is a present and open law enforcement investigation, but are firm and resolute in our conviction that the safety and well-being of students is a concern paramount to all other concerns. In the event any student is in need of counseling or other supports, our staff stands by to assist."

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @smcnaught

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Seaford DE schools employee indicted on child sex abuse charges