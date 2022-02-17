🌱 SeaGate Centre To Be Renamed, Renovated + Maumee River Ice Jam

Welcome back, Toledo! Let's get you started this Thursday with everything you need to know going on today in Toledo.

The weather this week could prove to be the perfect recipe for ice jams, affecting the Maumee River and several Toledo-area Metroparks. Warm weather, melting snow, and rain often results in the thick ice on the Maumee breaking away and causing flooding as was seen during the significant ice jams that occurred in 2019. (13abc Action News) The SeaGate Centre in Downtown Toledo will be renamed the Glass City Center as it undergoes a $60 million renovation due to be completed by the end of this year. The Lucas County Commissioners made the announcement along with ProMedica, who acquired naming rights for the facility. (WTOL) Landmark building the Jefferson Center in Downtown Toledo is set to be renovated by California tech company Bitwise Industries. The new space will focus on employment prospects for under-served populations including people of color, the LGBTQ community, veterans, people transitioning out of foster care, and more. (13abc Action News) University of Toledo College of Medicine Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Ellis is reporting good news relating to declining COVID numbers. Ohio has seen an 89% decrease in cases as of February 13, with Lucas County showing similar numbers. (Press Release Desk) Several impressive announcements have been made regarding updates to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The UToledo Board of Trustees recently approved a $2.18 million renovation of the cardiac cath lab, while additional improvements will be made for operating room equipment, ultrasound machines, Level 2 Trauma Center status, and more. (Press Release Desk)

Behind the Scenes of Stranleigh , Wildwood Manor House (6:00 PM)

Teen Central - Kent Branch Library (4:00 PM)

(Nintendo) Switch Night - Mott Branch Library (4:00 PM)

New Works Children's Improv Workshop - South Branch Library (4:30 PM)

Ariel Kasler Quintet at Lucille's Jazz Lounge (6:15 PM)

Celebrate Black History Month with The Onyx Cafe in Downtown Toledo . Owner Keith B. Jordan Sr . offers signature coffee blends, locally made pastries, and a comfortable and intimate atmosphere. (Press Release Desk)

The annual Health Science Campus Artist Showcase returns this February 21 for its 17th year. Located on the fourth floor of the Mulford Health Center Library at the University of Toledo , the event showcases art from the faculty, staff, and students involved with health sciences and runs through April 13. (Press Release Desk)

The Lucas County Commissioners announced the inclusion of Rev. Dr. John E. Roberts as the 18th inductee on the county's " Wall of Friends " in One Government Center in Downtown Toledo . Dr. Roberts helped found the Indiana Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in 1946 and served with Toledo Public Schools , the NAACP , the Greater Toledo Urban League , the Frederick Douglass Community Center , and much more. (WNWO NBC 24)

The Toledo Opera will host the documentary film Blue: Stories from Toledo on February 23. Following the viewing, the University of Toledo Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the City of Toledo Human Relations Commission will host a panel discussion. (toledo.com)

The Toledo Federation of Artists is now accepting submissions for its annual all-media juried exhibit. Any artist 18 and up from Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan is eligible to apply for the "TFAS100+5" exhibition that will run from June 17-August 6 at the University of Toledo Department of Art's Center for Visual Arts. (Toledo City Paper)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

