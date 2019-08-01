Seagate external hard drives are on sale for $32 off at Walmart

Twitter More

TL;DR: The fast and portable Seagate external drive comes with a whole terabyte of space, and will only cost you $47.99.

If don’t have at least some kind of external memory for your computer, you really have to hop on that. Not only is it nice to have a backup plan if your computer’s built-in storage starts to get full, but it’s also important for security purposes — keeping copies of your sensitive information in more than one place is always recommended. What are you going to do if your computer breaks or if you accidentally lose it? You’re screwed, dude.

The Seagate external hard drive is the answer to the problem, and it’s only $47.99 at Walmart for a whole terabyte of extra memory storage (and you get to save $32). Read more...

