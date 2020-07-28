    Advertisement

    Seagate: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

    DUBLIN (AP) _ Seagate Technology PLC (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $166 million.

    On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.20 per share.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

    The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $2.52 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

    For the year, the company reported profit of $1 billion, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.51 billion.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to $1. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.34.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.66 billion.

    Seagate shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.57, a rise of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

    

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STX

