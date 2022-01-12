Seagate Stock Primed for Fresh Highs Ahead of Earnings

Lillian Currens
·2 min read

Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) launched itself into the new year, nabbing a record high of $117.67 on Jan. 5. While the stock felt the tug of the broad-market pullback late last week, there's evidence that STX could be well on its way to exploring even more uncharted territory in 2022.

This is because the equity just came within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average after a lengthy period above the trendline. Similar instances within the past three years have had bullish implications, according to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. In fact, STX has seen nine of these instances during this time period. After 78% of these pullbacks, the stock saw positive one-month returns, averaging a 6.6% pop. A comparable move from its current perch would put STX at a fresh high just above the $120 mark.

stx jan 12
stx jan 12

Despite an impressive year-over-year lead of 91%, some analysts are still hesitant, which could lead to a round of upgrades. Of the 17 in coverage, seven consider STX a "hold." Plus, the 12-month consensus price target of $105.95 is a 6.2% discount to current levels.

This shift could be imminent, especially considering Seagate Technology has its fiscal second-quarter earnings report due out next week on Monday, Jan. 17. While the equity has tended to drop following reports over the past two years, it turned in a next-day return of 6.1% after its last report in October. Regardless of direction, STX averaged a post-earnings swing of 5.4%.

Options traders have also taken a bearish stance. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), STX sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.72, which stands higher than 91% of readings from the past year. In other words, long puts have rarely been more popular in the past year.

Short sellers, meanwhile, have already been hitting the exits, but it seems there's still some pessimism to be unwound. Short interest dropped 18.7% in the last two reporting periods, and now the 9.97 million shares sold short make up 4.5% of the stock's available float, or nearly a week's worth of pent-up buying power at its average daily pace of trading.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Which Stocks Provide Solid Entry Opportunities Right Now

    Now is a good time to look for stocks retreating to popular moving averages

  • Web3Auth secures $13M from Sequoia India to simplify crypto onboarding and authentication

    Web3 is seen as the future of the internet because it allows people to control their own data and digital assets, but crypto developers have been learning from the past when it comes to onboarding new users. The current state of crypto onboarding is unwieldy and unnecessarily prolonged due to the seed phrase, a series of words created by the crypto wallet to regain access. On a technical level, seed phrases have contributed to the loss of nearly 20% of all bitcoins in circulation, roughly equivalent to the GDP of Hungary, according to Singapore-based crypto infra startup Web3Auth, formerly known as Torus.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Stock Rallies As Nasdaq Gains; Marijuana Stocks Higher On This Surprise

    The Dow Jones fell. Tesla stock gained as the Nasdaq fought back. Marijuana stocks gained after Tilray stock sprung a surprise.

  • Stocks Rise; Dollar Poised for Worst Day Since May: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose as a report showing the fastest inflation in about four decades was roughly in line with market expectations, with traders keeping their bets on a rate hike in March.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwo

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Costco is opening up to 28 stores this year

    Costco, which is known for its deals and discounts, is considered to be one of the brightest spots in the retail sector.

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7% in December, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • JPMorgan’s Bob Michele Says Hide in Cash With Treasury Yields Going Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Bob Michele is hunkering down in cash as the Federal Reserve embarks on a tightening path that’s killing returns on bonds.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJ.P. Morgan Asset Management’s

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    When scanning the horizon for a top growth stock to buy in 2022, up-and-coming electric-vehicle (EV) player, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks like an option worth considering. To its credit, Lucid raised $4.4 billion in net cash from its merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Churchill Capital IV in July, then another $1.75 billion from a convertible senior-note offering with an initial conversion rate of $54.78 per Lucid share -- significantly above the current stock price. As of its 2021 third quarter, Lucid has 16 studios (its version of a vehicle showroom and sales site) and service centers in the U.S. and Canada located in key markets and major cities.