The Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Second-Quarter Results Are Out And Analysts Have Published New Forecasts

Shareholders of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$107 following its latest second-quarter results. Seagate Technology Holdings reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$3.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.23, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Seagate Technology Holdings' 24 analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$12.1b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$8.40, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$12.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.37 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$111, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Seagate Technology Holdings at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$80.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Seagate Technology Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Seagate Technology Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 2.4% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% per year. Although Seagate Technology Holdings' revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$111, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

