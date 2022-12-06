Seagraves superintendent arrested, home raided

SEAGRAVES — FBI and local officials raided the home of Seagraves ISD's superintendent Tuesday morning after he was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording Monday.

According to the Gaines County Sheriff's Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant Monday for Joshua Neil Goen, 43, of Seagraves. Sheriff's deputies and Seagraves police arrested Goen and booked him into the Gaines County Jail on the invasive visual recording, which is a state jail felony and carries up to two years in prison. His bond is set at $75,000.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the Hale County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Seagraves Independent School District confirmed its superintendent was on administrative leave after law enforcement officials notified the school about a federal investigation into him Nov. 22. High school principal Daylan Sellers is acting as the interim superintendent.

"The Seagraves Independent School District Board of Trustees and the entire Seagraves community is shocked and disturbed by these allegations and has and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," school board President Adolfo Cortez, Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. "Right now, this wound is fresh, and we will need to find strength from one another as our community works to heal. We hope you will join us in supporting our teachers, counselors, and administrators as we work with our students through this difficult time and the challenges ahead."

