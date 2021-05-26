Seahawks announce title changes for leaders in front office

The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of restructured title changes for their senior leaders on Wednesday.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and work toward creating a stronger and more diverse leadership team, I’m excited to make these changes to further strengthen the Seahawks front office,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said via the press release. “Our newly appointed Vice Presidents have each been an integral part of our front office staff over the years and will offer a unique, fresh perspective and a deep understanding of our business as we strive for continued excellence both on and off the field.”

The updated leadership titles are as follows: Ed Goines, Chief Legal Officer; Cindy Kelley, Chief Human Resources Officer; Dave Pearson, Chief Communications Officer; Amy Sprangers, Chief Revenue Officer; and David Young, Chief Operating Officer. Karen Spencer will remain the club’s Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, Seattle also announced the promotion of four front office staff members to vice president roles: Sarita Carter, Vice President of Human Resources; Alen Cisija, Vice President/General Counsel; Peter Fonfara, Vice President of Finance; and Lisa Young, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

Finally, Zach Hensley has been promoted to Vice President of Operations & General Manager of Lumen Field.

Related