Seahawks safety Jamal Adams boasted he was 'the best in the nation' at the worst possible moment

Jamal Adams. Stephen Brashear/AP Images

Jamal Adams boasted he is "the best in the nation" during his "Sunday Night Football" intro.

Beneath Adams was a Pro Football Focus stat that ranked Adams 62nd out of 82 safeties.

Adams doesn't have a sack this year and dropped an easy interception on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and advanced stats website Pro Football Focus are not on the same page.

During the player introductions on "Sunday Night Football" between the Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams introduced himself, and rather than saying the college he attended, as is standard, he added, "I'm the best in the nation!"

Unfortunately, a graphic also showed Adams' Pro Football Focus rank, which listed Adams as 62nd out of 85 safeties.

Pro Football Focus is owned by "Sunday Night Football" commentator Cris Collinsworth and is used by both NFL teams and analysts.

The Seahawks did agree with Adams' belief, at least at some point - they gave him a four-year, $70 million contract extension this offseason, making him the highest-paid safety in the league.

However, Adams has not delivered on that deal so far. Through six games, Adams doesn't have a sack or a quarterback hit after posting 9.5 sacks and 14 QB hits last year.

Throughout his career, Adams has been an excellent pass-rusher, but hasn't always been a stellar defender in coverage. That Adams now hasn't lived up to his name as a pass-rusher has impacted his reputation and his production - as reflected in his PFF ranking.

Twitter had some fun with the moment, of course.

Unfortunately, for Adams, that played out. Later in the game, he dropped a sure-fire interception when it bounced off his helmet.

The Steelers beat the Seahawks, 23-20 in overtime. It doesn't appear the game will help Adams' PFF rating.

