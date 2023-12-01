Seahorse Resort to get a facelift: Wells OKs renovation, new restaurant plans

WELLS, Maine — The vision for a new and improved Seahorse Resort on Post Road is approved and ready go, thanks to a recent favorable vote by the Wells Planning Board.

The board deemed the project’s application complete and approved its site plan during a meeting Nov. 20.

Located within the town’s General Business District at 1661 Post Road, the resort has 79 motel units, a single dwelling space, and such amenities for guests as a pool and recreation area. According to town documents, the owner, Post Roads Cottages, LLC, of Livewell Drive in Kennebunk, is planning to convert the resort’s existing restaurant into an accessory lodging office and a market space for guests. As well, a new 42-seat restaurant will be established on-site.

Seahorse Resort, seen here on Post Road in Wells, Maine, on Nov. 28, 2023, will be getting a makeover, as a result of new approval from the town's planning board.

Improvement plans also include putting in a new swimming pool and deck, resurfacing the parking areas and travel ways, and reconfiguring parking spaces, according to the documents.

The owner also plans to upgrade the existing guest units on the property, remodeling their interiors, repairing their exteriors, and leveling foundations where necessary. Some of the units are in poor enough condition that they are expected to be entirely rebuilt.

Land ahoy! Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant moves to solid ground in Kennebunk

On Nov. 29, Town Manager Mike Livingston confirmed that the project is good to go after just two more steps.

“The project can begin construction after a pre-construction meeting and applicable building permits are submitted,” Livingston said.

Henry Hess, of Sebago Technics, and Art Colvin, of Trillium Engineering, represented the applicant at the Planning Board’s recent meeting.

Neither Hess nor Colvin could be reached for comment.

First Christmas: Wells couple opens tree farm 8 years in the making

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wells approves Seahorse Resort makeover with new restaurant