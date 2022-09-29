Seal In A Florida Street And Sharks Swimming Down Flooded Freeway? Here Is What Is Really Happening After Hurricane Ian

Be it a huge manatee or a seal in a Florida street, social media has been immersed with surreal sights. A video is circulating online showing a huge seal moving through the street, many have claimed it happened in Florida. However, is it true that Hurricane Ian was the root of these strange events?

In the midst of the chaos and destruction, many supernatural stories have flooded social media feeds. This time though, it seems as though Twitter might have fallen for a fake scenario, again. Here is what we know so far.

The verdict

son wtf goin on in florida??? pic.twitter.com/MMQ9qTiDjZ — Bunnies🎒 (@IndeedsTopOpp) September 28, 2022

This is a video which has circulated a few times on social media after large hurricanes in the U.S. This video was actually taken in Puerto Cisnes, a coastal town in Chile. It occurred during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to reports, the viral video has been miscaptioned and doesn’t represent the reality of Florida at the moment.

Footage of sharks swimming down the flooded freeway has also been widely shared. Many believe this to be a doctored image, one that resurfaces every time there is a major hurricane, at that.