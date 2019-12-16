Seal pup which couldn't swim chased into sea by children and drowned, as campaigners warn people to stay away

Seal pups have been dying in Norfolk as the public refuses to stay away

A seal pup which couldn't swim was chased into the sea by children and drowned, as conservationists warn the public to leave the fluffy white mammals alone.

Tourists flock to Horsey, in Norfolk, as it is a popular breeding ground and haven for the endangered animals.

However, their actions have caused great harm to the seal colony, which has in the past struggled with litter, and now the pups are being chased to their deaths.

The Friends of Horsey Seals, who look after the animals, posted an angry message to their Facebook page after finding one of the animals dead.

They wrote: "A VERY sad day for us today at Winterton beach. We lost two young healthy pups due to human intervention. The first pup (pictured) was literally surrounded by people in the dunes and the mum couldn’t get back it to, so abandoned it where it later died.

"The second was a mum and healthy pup near the slope at the cafe. Two young children were allowed by their mother to chase the young un-weaned, non waterproof pup into the water where it drowned.

"THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE!

"Please keep your distance. Please listen to the wardens.

"The site is assessed every day and if the wardens ask you to walk on the high dunes this is for your safety and the safety and protection of the seals."

Many have hit out at the behaviour of visitors to the beach. Dr Ben Garrod, a biologist at the University of East Anglia, said: "If you want to see beautiful wildlife, DON’T KILL IT! Devastating news today from Horsey Seals.

"The action of visitors to Horsey & Winterton are killing seals! Actually killing them!"

Seals on the beach have this year faced "horrific injuries" due to plastic waste, with 51 admitted to the local RSPCA centre since 2008.

The RSPCA centre in Norfolk said 2019 could be a record year for seal rescues "for all the wrong reasons".

"It's hard to describe how much pain and distress this can cause a seal," said manager Alison Charles.