Seal rescued on Christmas Day in Surf City now resting, eating herring and taking meds

A young Harbor seal rescued on Christmas Day after stranding in Surf City is doing "really well," according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which saved him.

MMSC posted a video on its Facebook page showing the seal resting after a morning meal of herring. He later flipped into a "banana" position on his side with his head and rear flippers up, which shows he's comfortable and relaxed, according to a staff member.

He is currently resting and receiving oral and topical medications to prevent infection, as well as pain management.

MMSC promised more updates on the year-old seal to come this week.

More: Badly hurt young Harbor seal rescued on Christmas Day in Surf City

An injured young seal was rescued by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Christmas Day in Surf City.

Christmas Day rescue

Three staff members rescued the seal after receiving a call about his stranding, according to the center. It thanked the police department and the people who found him for keeping him safe by making sure no one scared him back into the water before help arrived.

An injured young seal was rescued by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Christmas Day in Surf City.

The veterinarians who examined the yearling seal believe he was grabbed by a shark, suffering a large laceration to his left hip and smaller injuries to his tail and abdomen, but was able to escape.

The seal's wounds are healing.

Marine Mammal Stranding Center

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is a non-profit dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine mammals.

MMSC says it costs about $3,000 on average to rescue and treat each seal that comes into its care.

MMSC urges everyone to save their 24-hour hotline in their phones − the number is 609-266-0538 − in order to call if you spot a seal or other creature in distress.

More: Sinbad, real-life WWII Coast Guard 'salty dog,' retired in Barnegat Light

An injured young seal was rescued by Marine Mammal Stranding Center on Christmas Day in Surf City.

They remind people to stay at least 150 feet away from creatures on land and not to post their locations on social media. MMSC says many of the seals in this area are "young animals that still have a big learning curve. It is unfair to them to add our human need for photos, videos, selfies and social media check-ins to their list of challenges they must navigate to survive in the wild."

They also remind beach visitors that sea turtles do not belong in New Jersey this time of year, and if spotted, they may be suffering from cold-stunning.

Visit mmsc.org to learn more about the Marine Mammal Stranding Center and to make a donation to support MMSC's efforts to help sick and injured marine mammals. You also can make a donation by mail: Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Post Office Box 773, 3625 Atlantic-Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine, NJ 08203.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center also offers memberships, with anyone renewing or purchasing a new membership through the end of January receiving an invitation to a behind-the-scenes tour of its hospital and facilities later this year.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seal rescued on Christmas in Surf City, Long Beach Island doing well