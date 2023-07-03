Seal at risk from plastic neck ring, says experts

Marine wildlife teams are hoping to help a seal with what is believed to be a plastic throwing ring around its neck.

The seal has been spotted a number of times in St Ives Harbour in Cornwall.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) told BBC Radio Cornwall there was a risk the ring could lead to injury and an infection.

It is asking people to report any sightings of the seal to the organisation.

Dan Jarvis from BDMLR said the seal had been spotted close to the beach at St Ives Harbour.

He said the ring was "gradually going to wear its way through the skin and cause an injury which could be open to infection and that could cause debilitation to her as well".

"Looking at the pictures I've seen this morning, it's pretty firmly around her neck," he said.

He said if there was "an opportunity" for BDMLR to help her that would be the "best outcome".

The ring would also adversely affect the seal's ability to dive, he said.

"Because they're such inquisitive creatures, they're often getting caught up in various bits of debris in the water," he said.

"We've had quite a few calls this year to animals that are entangled.

"I think off the top my head we've had about a dozen or so that we've dealt with and that's just around Cornwall, and nationally of course, there'll be a lot more than that."

