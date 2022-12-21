SEAL Team 1 commander found dead in San Diego residence

Cmdr. Robert Ramirez III, commanding officer of SEAL Team 1, was found dead in his San Diego County residence Monday.

Naval Special Warfare Command officials said in a statement Wednesday that foul play is not suspected to have played a role in the decorated officer’s death.

San Diego police are the lead investigating agency in Ramirez’s death and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Navy officials said the San Diego police investigation remains ongoing.

“Bobby was an outstanding leader, devoted husband and father, and a good friend to us all,” Capt. David Abernathy, commanding officer of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which manages all San Diego-based SEAL teams, said in a statement. “This is a devesting loss to our community and all who knew him. We will remain in support of Bobby’s family, friends and teammates during this extremely difficult time.”

A Virginia native, Ramirez enlisted in 1996, was commissioned in 2004 and took command of the SEAL Team 1 in June, according to his releasable service record.

His awards and decorations accrued over nearly 27 years of service include five Bronze Star Medals, two with the Combat “V” device denoting valor and acts of heroism.

Ramirez also has three Combat Action ribbons and medals for the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns, among many others.

He is the second SEAL team commander to die in roughly the past year.

Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, commander of SEAL Team 8, died on Dec. 4, 2021, after falling during a helicopter rope training event in Virginia.

Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death

The Army conducted the investigation into Bourgeois’ death and has yet to release the document, but officials told Navy Times in October that several issues led to the officer’s death, including communications issues within the Army helicopter from which Bourgeois was rappelling and a lack of communication between the aircrew and a partner ground force.