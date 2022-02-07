SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week' identified
A Navy SEAL candidate who who died on Friday just hours after completing the grueling "Hell Week" test was identified Sunday as 24-year-old Kyle Mullen, who joined the military last year.
Kyle Mullen, 24 from New Jersey, died in a hospital on Friday in California, while second sailor is in a hospital in stable condition Seal candidates during training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, California, in May 2020. Photograph: MC1 Anthony Walker/AP Navy officials on Sunday identified a Seal candidate who died after an intense training session known as Hell Week, and promised to investigate the episode that left a second sailor in hospital. Kyle Mullen, 24, of New J
Shirley Cuban, the mother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died, her son Brian Cuban said. Cuban died Friday in the suburban Pittsburgh home where she and her husband, Norton, raised sons Mark, Brian and Jeff, The Dallas Morning News reported. Brian Cuban said his mother died after a long battle with lung cancer.
A Navy SEAL candidate died on Friday and another was hospitalized in San Diego at the end of what is known as Hell Week, an intense training phase for the military unit, NBC News reports.Driving the news: The candidates were taken to the hospital Friday "several hours after their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) class successfully completed Hell Week, part of the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway," Naval Special Warfare command said in a statement, per NBC.Sta
Chris Huvane, a partner and manager at Hollywood firm Management 360 and former magazine editor and PR executive, died Sunday night. He was 47. The cause was an apparent suicide, according to Deadline. Huvane had been open about his battles with depression. He is survived by two brothers: Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane and CAA […]
The Navy said Sunday that SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen, 24, of New Jersey, died after completing what’s known as "Hell Week" training in California.
Mangeshkar, 92, made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, airwaves and from movie theaters for most of independent India's three quarters of a century, earning her the name "the Nightingale."India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined mourners at a packed open air state funeral late on Sunday after her body, wrapped in the Indian flag, had been paraded through the streets of her home city Mumbai on a truck decorated with flowers.The government will observe state mourning with the flag at half-mast through Monday (February 7), the Home Ministry said.Mangeshkar died of "multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post COVID-19," said Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, according to Reuters TV partner ANI.
Flint Police Department confirmed that Capt. Collin Birnie died in a traffic crash Friday night driving home after his shift.
A Navy SEAL candidate who who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, the Navy said. The other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations of her countrymen, died on Sunday and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning. Mangeshkar, 92, made her name in the world of Bollywood and her voice has rung out on television sets, on crackly airwaves and from movie theatres for most of independent India's three quarters of a century, earning her the name "the Nightingale". "I am anguished beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.
Rayan Awram fell into the well at his village of Ighran in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday (February 1), triggering a huge rescue effort that engrossed the country.His parents were seen receiving a phone call from King Mohammed sending his condolences, a statement carried by state media reported.Members of Awram's family were seen sobbing close to the scene.“What can I say, I can’t express my feelings.” said Mohamed Awram, the cousin of Rayan’s father. “I was happy he was recovered. I can’t express how I feel now.”“My heart is aching for my nephew, too much. My heart aches for him.” said Rayan’s aunt, Atiqua Awram. “May God be with him, just as God stood with us.”Rescuers finally reached him late on Saturday (February 6) after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunneling a horizontal passage into the well.
Clifton Police Sgt. Robert Miller, who died Saturday, was recalled for his humility, humor and kindness.
28-year-old Krystal Guevara was shot at her apartment complex near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police and paramedics performed CPR, but Guevara died at the hospital. Days later on Feb. 5, friends and family came together to remember her and to demand justice as the suspect is still on the loose.
Lata Mangeshkar, the singing voice behind many Bollywood actresses, died Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, India. She was 92 and the cause was complications of Covid-19, said Pratit Samdani, a doctor at the hospital, according to Indian news outlets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter that he was “anguished beyond words.” Mangeshkar was a “playback” […]
