SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week' identified

Rayan Awram fell into the well at his village of Ighran in the hills near Chefchaouen on Tuesday (February 1), triggering a huge rescue effort that engrossed the country.His parents were seen receiving a phone call from King Mohammed sending his condolences, a statement carried by state media reported.Members of Awram's family were seen sobbing close to the scene.“What can I say, I can’t express my feelings.” said Mohamed Awram, the cousin of Rayan’s father. “I was happy he was recovered. I can’t express how I feel now.”“My heart is aching for my nephew, too much. My heart aches for him.” said Rayan’s aunt, Atiqua Awram. “May God be with him, just as God stood with us.”Rescuers finally reached him late on Saturday (February 6) after removing much of the adjacent hillside and delicately tunneling a horizontal passage into the well.