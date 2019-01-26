Is SeaLink Travel Group Limited’s (ASX:SLK) CEO Being Overpaid?

Jeff Ellison has been the CEO of SeaLink Travel Group Limited (ASX:SLK) since 1997. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

Check out our latest analysis for SeaLink Travel Group

How Does Jeff Ellison’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that SeaLink Travel Group Limited is worth AU$416m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$312k. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$254k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of AU$139m to AU$558m. The median total CEO compensation was AU$768k.

A first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Jeff Ellison is paid less than the average compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you’ll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at SeaLink Travel Group, below.

ASX:SLK CEO Compensation January 26th 19 More

Is SeaLink Travel Group Limited Growing?

SeaLink Travel Group Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 11% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.9%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It’s nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has SeaLink Travel Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

SeaLink Travel Group Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

It appears that SeaLink Travel Group Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies. Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. While some might be keen on seeing higher returns, our short analysis has not produced any evidence to suggest Jeff Ellison is overcompensated.

It’s great to see a company that pays its CEO reasonably, even while growing. But it would be nice if insiders were also buying shares. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at SeaLink Travel Group.

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



