The Seam Expands, Appoints Director of Marketing and Public Relations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seam, a leading provider of agribusiness software and trading solutions, today announced the appointment of Beth Wilson as Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Wilson reports to Mark Pryor, Chief Executive Officer at The Seam.

"We are delighted to have Beth join our team in this strategic role, as we expand more rapidly and visibly throughout the food and agriculture space," said Pryor. "Beth brings an advanced level of professionalism, experience and passion to our innovative culture."

As Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Wilson is responsible for managing and enhancing The Seam brand, as the company continues to develop solutions for a wide range of agricultural and sustainability initiatives. She regularly collaborates with the projects team to deliver materials and models for new services, while also expanding the company's efforts with industry partners.

Prior to joining The Seam, Wilson held various marketing and PR positions for notable companies in the Greater Memphis area, including her most recent role as Director of Public Relations at a full-service communications firm. She received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism, with a public relations emphasis, and an Executive MBA from the University of Memphis. Wilson also holds her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) designation from the Universal Accreditation Board and currently serves as an adjunct professor in the Department of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Memphis. In addition, she devotes a significant amount of time to the community through her work with the Greater Memphis Chamber Women's Business Council, Girls on the Run Memphis, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and other organizations.

"I am honored and humbled to join this incredible team of innovators," said Wilson. "For 20 years, The Seam has been paving the way for agtech. And now, more than ever, the world is relying upon the agriculture and technology sectors to safeguard personal and professional continuity. I'm excited to play a small role in that and cannot wait for what's ahead."

About The Seam

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, The Seam was founded by leading global agribusinesses and specializes in commodities trading, food and agriculture software services and agriculture sustainability technologies. In December 2000, it began operating the world's first online exchange for cotton trading. Since that time, the company has leveraged its trading and agriculture technology expertise to expand software services into other crops, including peanuts, soybeans, grains and dairy. As a proven leader in agtech, The Seam has cleared or processed more than $9 billion through its platforms. For more information, visit www.theseam.com.

CONTACT: Beth Wilson, 901-604-0072, beth.wilson@theseam.com

