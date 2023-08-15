Seaman USD 345's tax revenue is set to go up, but it includes a raise for teachers

The Seaman Board of Education will consider a budget that keeps that property tax rate flat but still raises the amount of taxes the district collects by about 7.5%.

The board on Monday had its first budget presentation, which proposes keeping the school mill levy relatively flat at 51.620 mills. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.

The increase in property taxes is because of a trend most Kansas local governments and taxing organizations have seen these past years in property valuations. In Shawnee County, residential property values largely increased anywhere between 7% and 15%.

Assuming an increase of 10%, that means the owner of a home valued at $200,000 last year in Seaman USD 345 boundaries would see a $129.79 increase in their taxes this year to $1,213.99, for just the school portion of their tax bill.

The district estimates that property tax rate would increase the amount of taxes it collects by about $1.2 million, bringing the district's tax revenue up 7.5% to $17.4 million. That's a little less than a quarter of the district's overall $79 million budget, which includes funding from other local, state and federal sources.

Seaman budget includes $1,500 raise for teachers

The main driver of the district's request for an increase in tax revenue are salaries.

"Yes, there were other increases in energy costs and things like that, but our budget is 20% salary, so that's where most of that (increase) will go," said business and finance director Lisa Morando.

Separately from the preliminary budget discussion, the board also signed off on a contract with the Seaman chapter of the National Education Association teachers union.

That contract includes a $1,500 raise for all teachers, in addition to the regular raises they receive for years of service and additional education. That brings the starting pay for a new teacher with only a bachelor's degree to $44,700.

Additionally, the district will create a new salary category for teachers who have a master's degree and at least 60 hours of college credit, and it will raise its contribution to $490 toward qualified employees' health insurance.

As part of a separate item, the board also approved a salary increase of 4.7% for all other employees not covered by the union contract.

Seaman still facing some lingering COVID challenges

Under a state law passed a couple of years ago, Seaman and all other Kansas districts must conduct building needs assessments as part of their budget discussions. Those assessments must include a review of students' academic performance on state tests, and plans on how to increases students' scores on the tests.

The Seaman Board of Education reviewed its building needs assessment last month, looking at the numbers of students who performed at levels 3 and 4 — indicating effective and excellent abilities to demonstrate the skills necessary for post-secondary achievement.

In math, the district fell behind the state average of 31.29% of students in levels 3 and 4, after years of Seaman outperforming the state by a few percentage points. Comparatively, Seaman's English language arts scores decreased slightly to 34.25%, but ahead of the state average of 33.17%.

Some of the biggest challenges Seaman faces are an increased level of social-emotional needs among students who are still recovering from the difficulties of pandemic schooling. Building principals also reported difficulties in retaining and attracting highly qualified teachers as they retire.

Chronic absenteeism — or the number of students who miss at least 10% of school days — continues to be a concern, although it decreased from to 16.8% last year from a peak of one in four students who were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year.

Final discussion and approval of the budget will come at a board hearing at 5:55 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Seaman Education Center, 901 N.W. Lyman Road.

