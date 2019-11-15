What Is Seamec's (NSE:SEAMECLTD) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

The Seamec (NSE:SEAMECLTD) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 31%. Zooming out, the annual gain of 118% knocks our socks off.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Seamec Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 11.37 that there is some investor optimism about Seamec. The image below shows that Seamec has a higher P/E than the average (5.6) P/E for companies in the energy services industry.

That means that the market expects Seamec will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Seamec's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 398% last year. Even better, EPS is up 188% per year over three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Seamec's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Seamec has net cash of ₹123m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Seamec's P/E Ratio

Seamec trades on a P/E ratio of 11.4, which is below the IN market average of 13.2. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Seamec over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.7 back then to 11.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.