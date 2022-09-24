Sean Brewer: I pledge to be a fair, impartial Circuit Court judge

My name is Sean Brewer, and I am proud to be a candidate for Eighth Circuit Court judge.

The focus of my career has been working in the area of crimes against women and children. I have been trusted in that role for decades. I am now humbly asking our community to entrust me as our next Circuit Court judge.

I have an extensive background in our community. I have had the pleasure of living in Gainesville since 1989. My wife, Laura Quisling Brewer, grew up in Gainesville. We chose to stay in Gainesville due to a love of the area and the community.

I graduated with honors from the University of Florida as an undergraduate and law student. Laura graduated from UF with a master’s degree in education and has been a teacher here since 1996. She is currently a Title 1 teacher focusing on reading instruction for elementary school students.

We are proud to have raised three boys in this community. My oldest son, Justin, is a junior at UF. My middle son, Kyle, and his younger brother, Blake, are high school students.

I have given back to our community by coaching approximately 125 youth sports teams in our area for organizations including: various city programs, the YMCA, I9 Sports, Upward, Gatorball, Santa Fe Babe Ruth and Lincoln Middle School.

Those teams were made up of my children, their friends and many hundreds of children whom we had never met prior to coaching them. I cherish the relationships we have made with these families.

Professionally, I have been an assistant state attorney for 24 years. In addition to working in the area of crimes against women and children, I was the supervisor, or division chief, of that unit for a decade.

The types of cases that I have worked in that unit include child abuse, child sexual abuse, adult sexual abuse, domestic violence and murder. I have successfully taken multiple murder cases to trial in Alachua and Levy counties, including domestic violence and child murder cases.

My campaign promise is simple. I will be a fair and impartial judge for all that appear before the court.

My qualifications include my 24-year history of being a trial attorney. One of the main functions of the circuit court is that it is a trial court. I have had the honor of being trusted to handle some of the most complex and serious cases in our circuit. My experience in handling those types of cases over 24 years has prepared me to be able to rule on the evidentiary and legal issues for any case coming before the circuit court.

My work in the area of crimes against women and children and my work in the community with children has given me the life experience necessary to be an effective judge in the many areas of the law that involve children and families. These areas include family law, dependency law, juvenile criminal law and circuit criminal law, just to name a few.

I have always believed, as a trial attorney and as a supervisor, that everyone in the system deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. This fundamental principle will carry over with me to the bench. Everyone is not always happy with every ruling or verdict. Everyone can, however, feel like they were heard and treated respectfully throughout the process.

I am proud to be a member of this community! I humbly ask for your vote for circuit court judge on Nov. 8. Thank you!

Sean Brewer is running for Eighth Circuit Court judge. This piece is part of a series of opinion columns written by candidates for office that are being published before November's election.

