Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman when she was in college

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by a woman who alleges the music mogul drugged her, sexually assaulted her and recorded the assault without her knowledge when she was a college student in 1991.

The suit was filed in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday, one day before the expiration of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult sexual assault survivors one year to sue regardless of when the original statute of limitations expired.

It’s also the third suit in the past week filed against Combs or one of his companies that alleges sexual abuse by him or someone associated with him.

