Sean Evans: Governor's 'extreme risk' gun bill can reduce gun violence, not end it

In response to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee has asked the state legislature to pass an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) law. This law can both protect the constitutional rights of gun owners and reduce the probability of mass shootings and suicides.

Tennessee already has a law that allows courts to issue orders of protection, primarily for domestic violence victims, that are designed to protect a victim from multiple threatening activities from one’s abuser.

Governor Lee’s request for an ERPO law extends this concept by allowing law enforcement to temporarily remove a person’s firearms if a court finds the person to be unstable and dangerous.

In most ERPO laws, a limited set of people, such as law enforcement and family members, can petition a judge to issue an extreme risk protection order that requires a person to temporarily surrender one’s firearms and not purchase new ones. The petitioner must prove that he has “probable cause” or “preponderance of evidence” that the gun owner is a risk to himself or others. If the petition is successful, the judge issues an ERPO for two weeks.

The applicability of ERPOs is clear. Research shows that 25-50% of mass shooters had a history of mental illness and many struggle with a crisis, childhood trauma and suicidal tendencies. These facts combined with almost half of mass shooters leaking their plans in advance suggest that intervention by family and friends would help. Naturally, an ERPO would be a helpful tool in this situation.

Furthermore, 10% of all ERPOs issued have been used against possible school shooters which suggests that they have prevented some tragedies.

Moreover, ERPOs could also reduce the number of suicides which is the leading cause of gun deaths in the U.S. Research finds that mental health issues and social and economic stresses are the primary causes of suicide. Since suicidal urges are temporary, interventions and short-term ERPOs can prevent many deaths since studies find that well-publicized ERPOs reduce suicides by 10%. Therefore, the state needs to also fund public awareness of the law because people cannot use an ERPO if they are unaware of it.

Some argue that Tennessee already has mental health restrictions by prohibiting those who are involuntarily committed for psychiatric problems and determined to be mentally defective from owning guns.

Yet, the law does not apply to those struggling with a crisis, with past mental health issues, or undiagnosed with a mental illness when these individuals are the ones more likely to commit mass shootings or suicide. An ERPO law fixes this.

Since the Second Amendment guarantees individuals the right to bear arms, many gun owners believe these laws deny them due process because ERPOs allow judges to issue the order before the gun owner can dispute the petition. However, the Supreme Court in Boddie v Connecticut(1971) recognized that there are “extraordinary situations” where the state can act before someone contests the petition. We see this often in domestic violence and credible child abuse situations.

Moreover, a well-written law can provide due process for gun owners by requiring the petitioner to prove the risk, requiring a neutral judge to review the evidence, providing a quick hearing if someone wishes to contest the order, and imposing penalties for filing false extreme protection requests.

ERPOs will not end gun violence but can reduce it. Combined with the recently passed School Safety Bill, hopefully, we can avoid future mass shootings in schools and reduce the number of suicides in Tennessee.

Sean Evans

Dr. Sean Evans is the chair of the political science department at Union University. Reach him at 731-661-5237 or at sevans@uu.edu.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Sean Evans: Governor's 'extreme risk' gun bill to reduce gun violence