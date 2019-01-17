News Corp, the parent company of the New York Post, has tapped Sean Giancola to be its next publisher and CEO. Giancola will replace Jesse Angelo, who is exiting the paper after 20 years. The company also named Michelle Gotthelf as the paper’s digital editor-in-chief. “Sean’s decades of experience in publishing and advertising make him the right person to assume the leadership of one of America’s greatest newspaper brands,” Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, said in a statement. “And Michelle’s superb skills as an editor and years with the Post will allow her to take the publication to greater digital heights.” Also Read: Alec Baldwin Beat up by NY Post With 'Livid! From New York!' Front Page Angelo, who was also the chief of digital advertising solutions for News Corp, said he was leaving after 20 years with the company because it was “time to move on and let someone else write the next chapter of this storied institution.” “I love the Post with my whole heart and wish my colleagues all the best,” Angelo said. “I will always be thankful to Rupert and the leadership of the company for the remarkable opportunities that have been afforded to me in my career.” Giancola has been the Post’s chief revenue officer since 2015. Before that, he worked advertising sales for HuffPost. Read original story Sean Giancola Named Publisher and CEO of New York Post At TheWrap

